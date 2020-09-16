|
|
|
Goldsbrough James Alan Peacefully in the Gables Care Home, Middlesbrough on September 13th,
Alan aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of the late Olive (Plum), much loved dad of Verna and Peter. A dear father in law, loving gramps of Steven, Ashley, Kirsten and the late Mark,
great gramps to James, Molly, Oliver, Alex, Amiliea, Bethany, Sophie and Callum. Also a
great-great gramps to Brody.
Funeral Service and Cremation to take place on Tuesday
22nd September in the chapel of
St Bede Teesside Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Teesside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Colin McGinley Funeral Service, 235a Acklam Road, Middlesbrough, Tel. 01642 826222.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2020