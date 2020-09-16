Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin McGinley Funeral Service (Middlesbrough)
235A Acklam Rd
Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire TS5 7AB
01642 786200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Goldsbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Goldsbrough

Notice Condolences

James Goldsbrough Notice
Goldsbrough James Alan Peacefully in the Gables Care Home, Middlesbrough on September 13th,
Alan aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of the late Olive (Plum), much loved dad of Verna and Peter. A dear father in law, loving gramps of Steven, Ashley, Kirsten and the late Mark,
great gramps to James, Molly, Oliver, Alex, Amiliea, Bethany, Sophie and Callum. Also a
great-great gramps to Brody.
Funeral Service and Cremation to take place on Tuesday
22nd September in the chapel of
St Bede Teesside Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Teesside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Colin McGinley Funeral Service, 235a Acklam Road, Middlesbrough, Tel. 01642 826222.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -