Kennedy James McElwee Grace, James, Pauline, Elizabeth & Al would like to thank everyone for the flowers, letters, cards and kind messages which meant so much to us at this difficult and sad time.
It gave us comfort to know how much Jimmy was loved and respected by so many people. Thank you also to Karen's Florist (Seaham) for the beautiful flowers and Kenneth Taylor Funeral Directors for their patience,
care and support. Thank you to Stockton Lodge Care Home who provided support for Jimmy in his later years. Finally, to Fr McCullagh for conducting a meaningful and comforting service for the few of us who were able to attend.
We hope to gather together at a later date, once restrictions are lifted, where we will celebrate his life with a fitting tribute to him.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 22, 2020