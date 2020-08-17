Home

LIDDLE South Hetton Suddenly at home
on July 30, aged 92 years,
James Palmer, beloved husband of the late
Doris (nee Gibbons), much loved brother, brother in law, uncle,
great uncle and friend of many. Funeral service on Thursday August 20 at 12.00 in
Durham Crematorium.
Family only.
If friends would like to pay their respects please meet outside
Holy Trinity Church,
South Hetton at 11.15.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Children With Cancer UK,
51 Great Ormond Street,
London WC1N 3JQ.
Always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 17, 2020
