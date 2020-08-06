|
MILLER Thorney Close James (Jimmy), aged 81 years, passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 3rd August. Beloved husband of the late Olive, loving dad to Gary, Sharon and Kelsey and father-in-law to Angela. A much loved grandad to Bethaney, Liam, Amelia, Madeleine and Freya. Also a treasured brother to Sheila, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 10th August at 3:30pm. Limited numbers for service,
social distance rules apply outside.
Family flowers only,
donations to Royal British Legion.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Farringdon.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 6, 2020