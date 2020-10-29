|
Moore (West Rainton) On October 24th peacefully
in hospital, James (Jimmy),
aged 79 years. Loving Brother of Pauline, a dear Brother-in-Law of George, also a sadly missed Uncle, Great Uncle and Nephew.
A funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church West Rainton on Tuesday November 3rd at 11:00am, prior to interment in
West Rainton Cemetery.
Due to the current guidelines numbers of attendees are
restricted inside the church.
Those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to
assemble outside the church
during the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 29, 2020