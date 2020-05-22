Home

ROBB Highlander (HLDR)
James Patrick Robb
(Jamie)
Dunbartonshire, Scotland Taken too soon on 12th May,
aged 23 years, cherished son to Maria and David, beloved partner to Sophie, much loved brother to Sophie, Aimee, Lexi and Freya.
Also a dearest grandson, nephew, cousin, soon to be an uncle and
a good friend to many.
Military Graveside service will be
at Houghton Cemetery on
Tuesday 26th May at 11.00am.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 22, 2020
