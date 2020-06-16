|
ROBB James Patrick The family and partner of the late James Patrick Robb thank you
most sincerely for all of your kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and well wishes in their recent bereavement of the most loved Jamie. We would like to express our profound gratitude
and thank yous to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, especially
Mr Vincent (consultant) for their care of Jamie. Thank you also to John Hogg Funeral Directors for their dedicated service to Jamie,
his family and partner and for working alongside the military to give Jamie the best send off possible.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 16, 2020