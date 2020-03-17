|
ROWNTREE Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 8th March,
aged 74 years, James (Jimmy),
dearest husband to Angela,
much loved dad to Lisa and Andrew,
dear father-in-law to Deborah and Stewy and a devoted grandad to Lauren and Liam. Also a dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle,
great uncle and great great uncle
to Jamie and Ellie. Family and
friends please meet for service at
St. Mary Magdalene Church on Tuesday 24th March at 10.15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Bobby Robson Foundation
(a collection box will be available at the Crematorium). At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020