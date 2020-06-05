Home

Reilly Seaham On May 28, Jane Sheila
(née Traynor), aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kevin, devoted mother, dear mother in law, much loved grandmother, a loving sister, sister in law and auntie.
A private service will take place
in Seaham Cemetery,
Lord Byrons Walk.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for the NSPCC or
Great Ormond Street Hospital
c/o Jane's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel: 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 5, 2020
