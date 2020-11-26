|
|
|
STOBBART Farringdon Peacefully at home on
22nd November, aged 89 years, Jane, dear wife to the late Billy,
much loved mam to Audrey and Adrian and a loved gran to
Jessica and Harry.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd December at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to WAG (Northeast Friendship Dogs),
a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 26, 2020