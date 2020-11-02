|
|
|
STOREY Jane Ann
(née Samuelson) Passed away peacefully at Falstone Manor Care Home on 21st October,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late George, dearest mum of Jean
and son-in-law John, devoted grandmother of Paul and wife Suzanne, Lyn and husband Ribeiro and great grandmother of Gabriel. Would friends please meet for a funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Roker on Monday 9th November at 10am, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Benedicts Hospice and
St Andrews Church. A donation
box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 2, 2020