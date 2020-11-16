Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
St Mary the Virgin Church
Furneux Pelham, Hertfordshire
Jane Watson Notice
WATSON Jane Elizabeth
(Jennie)
née Elliott Passed away peacefully on
30th October 2020, aged 89 years, in Essex. Devoted Wife to the late Ken, dearly loved Mam of Lesley and Nigel, dear Mother-in-law of David and Tracy and proud Grandma of Natalie, Erica, Isabel and Eleanor and Great Grandma
to baby Cecily.
Funeral Service and Committal will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church in Furneux Pelham, Hertfordshire, on Thursday
19th November.
Flowers or donations made payable to Alzheimer's Research may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street,
Bishops Stortford CM23 3AL.
Tel: 01279 655477.
Alternatively, please visit the
'In Memory' page at
www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 16, 2020
