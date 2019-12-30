|
|
|
WELSH (Fence Houses) Peacefully in her sleep,
with her loving family around her on Thursday 19th December,
aged 91 years, Jane (Jean)
(née Robinson). Beloved Wife of the late Tony, much loved Mam of Derek, a dear Mother in law and cherished Nana and Great Nana.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 2nd January at St Matthew's Church, Newbottle at 12 noon, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to 4 Louis.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019