Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Connaughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Connaughton

Notice Condolences

Janice Connaughton Notice
Connaughton Janice Anne
(née Simmons) Passed away peacefully on
9th February 2020, aged 59 years. Loving mum of Jennifer, Alice, Patrick and Emilee. Cherished daughter of Tom and Edith.
Special sister to Kevan, Jeffrey and Angela. Devoted partner of John.
Much loved auntie to Daniel.
Funeral Mass at
St. Mary's Church, Bridge Street on
Tuesday 25th February at 12.05pm, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Will be sadly missed by all of us.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -