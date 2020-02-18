|
|
|
Connaughton Janice Anne
(née Simmons) Passed away peacefully on
9th February 2020, aged 59 years. Loving mum of Jennifer, Alice, Patrick and Emilee. Cherished daughter of Tom and Edith.
Special sister to Kevan, Jeffrey and Angela. Devoted partner of John.
Much loved auntie to Daniel.
Funeral Mass at
St. Mary's Church, Bridge Street on
Tuesday 25th February at 12.05pm, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Will be sadly missed by all of us.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020