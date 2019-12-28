|
Farrow (Herrington) Suddenly in hospital on the 15th December 2019, 75 years, Janice
(née Ridley), very devoted wife of the late Joe. A loving mam of Keith, Joanne and Gail. Dear mother-in-law of Kevin and Janice. Adored grandma and great grandma,
also a dearest sister of Valerie and much loved auntie.
Will friends please meet for service at St Oswald's Church, Shiney Row on Monday 6th January at 12pm. Followed by Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Biddick Club, Fatfield for refreshments. Donation in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research, a collection plate will be provided at the Church.
All enquiries to Tony Clarke Funeral Directors 190 Hylton Road
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 28, 2019