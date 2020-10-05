|
|
|
Angus (Fulwell) Peacefully passed in Princess
House Residential Home on
30th September aged 82 years, Jean (née Mason, formerly Douglass). Wife of the late John,
a loving Wife of Luke . A very much loved Mam of Karen. Mother in law of Martyn, Nana of Paul. Will be
sadly missed by Jason, Louise
and children Declan and David, Sister to the late Joe.
Family and friends please meet
at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 3:30pm, family flowers only
please, donations can be left to Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020