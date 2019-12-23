|
CARLIN Silksworth Passed away peacefully at home on 18th December 2019, aged 89 years, Jean (née Fairbairn). Beloved Wife of the late George, precious Mam of Jill and Julie, cherished Gran of Rachael, Claire and Emma and Gan Gan to Great Grandson George. Dear Mother-in-law to Andy and Ian. A very dear Sister to the late Joan and Brother-in-law Fred. Also a much loved Auntie to Susan and Christine and their families.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Matthew's Church, Silksworth on Tuesday, 7th January at 10:15 a.m. followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 11 a.m. Will be missed so very much by her devoted family.
Love you and always will.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019