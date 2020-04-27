|
Carr Jean
(Washington) Peacefully in Regents View
Care Home, Hetton-le-Hole,
on 21st April 2020, aged 58 years.
Jean, beloved daughter of the
late Henry and Jean Carr.
A much loved sister of Olwyn, Michael and Denise. A loving
sister in law of Robert and Tracy. Also a dearly loved aunty and
great aunty. Jean will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Due to current restrictions a
private cremation will take place.
Donations to The Alzheimers Society would be greatly appreciated
in Jean's memory.
Donations can be made online at: jeancarr.muchloved.com
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020