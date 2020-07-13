|
|
|
CHARLTON Fulwell Peacefully in
St Benedicts Hospice on
9th July, aged 86 years, Jean Isabel, devoted and beloved wife to Robert, much loved mam to David.
Jean will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Private Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 16th July at 1.30pm
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Tel : 5640027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 13, 2020