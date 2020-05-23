|
Coleman (Thorney Close) Peacefully at home after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity on 15th May 2020, aged 75 years.
Jean (Nee Hamilton)
Very devoted wife of Michael.
Loving mam of Michael and Sonia. Dear mother in law of
Beverly and Tony.
Adored nana and great nana.
Also dearest Sister, Sister in law and much loved aunty.
Service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium Chapel on Friday 29th May
at 2.00pm followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
at 2:30pm.
Jean resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
190 Hylton Road.
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 23, 2020