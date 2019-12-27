|
|
|
FARRELLY Mount Road Peacefully on 21st December,
aged 92 years, Jean, a dear wife of the late Joe, much loved mam to Sean, dear mother-in-law to Claire and a loved gran to Lucy and Ellen. Also a dearest cousin to Kathleen and Christopher.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday
3rd January at 8.30am.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Grace House Hospice (a collection box will be available at Church and the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019