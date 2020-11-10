Home

GREGSON East Herrington Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on 2nd November,
aged 75 years, Jean (nee Smith).
Devoted wife to Raine,
much loved mam to Judith,
dear mother-in-law to Paul and
a loved gran to Grace. Also a
dearest sister to David and Anne,
dear sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral service will be at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th November at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
St. Benedict's Hospice.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Will be sadly missed
and never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 10, 2020
