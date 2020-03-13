|
Hornsey East Boldon Peacefully at Sycamore Care
Centre after a long illness on
February 27th aged 72 years, Jean (née Armstrong). Devoted wife of Reg, much loved mother of Louise and Philip, dear mother in law of
Tom and Alison, also a loving grandma of Zoe and Esme.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday March 17th at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society. A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell, Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020