Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hornsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hornsey

Notice Condolences

Jean Hornsey Notice
Hornsey East Boldon Peacefully at Sycamore Care
Centre after a long illness on
February 27th aged 72 years, Jean (née Armstrong). Devoted wife of Reg, much loved mother of Louise and Philip, dear mother in law of
Tom and Alison, also a loving grandma of Zoe and Esme.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday March 17th at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society. A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell, Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -