Jean James

Jean James Notice
JAMES East End Peacefully in hospital on
5th December, aged 86 years,
Jean (née Foley), beloved mam to Barrie, Lionel and Jeannette and a much loved nana. Also a dearest sister to Mary and Monica.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Cecilia Catholic
Church on Thursday 19th December at 1.15pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
At Rest with John Hogg family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
