Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:15
Carlisle Crematorium
Dalston Road
Jean Potter Notice
POTTER (Née Thomson)
Jean Formerly of Shiney Row.
Passed away peacefully at
Stobars Hall Care Home, Kirkby Stephen, on 23rd January 2020, aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of Arthur,
a dear mam of Keith, Jane, Michael and Ian, gran, great gran, sister, mother in law, sister in law
and aunt who will be
sadly missed by all.
Service to be held at
Carlisle Crematorium,
Dalston Road CA2 6AR on Thursday 6th February at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please and
any donations to Age UK c/o
Walkers Funeral Directors Tynefield House,m Bridge Lane, Penrith CA11 8HY
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 31, 2020
