Jean Robson Notice
Robson Jean
(née Watson) Peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice on
19th November, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Mattie,
much loved mam of
Michelle, Gary and Joanne,
also a loving mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
4th December in Sunderland
Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019
