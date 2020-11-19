|
|
|
ROWE Whitburn Suddenly but peacefully
in hospital on 14th November,
Jean (nee Watson), beloved wife to Thomas, dearly beloved and loving mam to Thomas, Lynn, Jeffrey, Diane and Philip, a dear mother-in-law and a loved nana and great nana.
Jean will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be at
St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday 26th November at 3.00pm. Cremation to follow
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Please contact family for details of Web-Streaming. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
It's been said that if your name is held in the hearts of others,
you will never die.
Rest In Peace Jean.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 19, 2020