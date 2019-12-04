|
|
|
SCOTT (East Boldon) Peacefully in hospital on
26th November, aged 93 years, Jean. Much loved mam of
Janis and Gordon.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at United Reformed Church,
East Boldon on Wednesday 11th December at 2.00pm prior to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to United Reformed Church, a collection will be taken after the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019