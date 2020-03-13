|
|
|
SMITH (Roker) Peacefully on 2nd March at
Falstone Manor Nursing Home
aged 88 years. Jean (Nee Young).
Beloved wife of the late
Captain Donald Harpley Smith, much loved mother of Susan (Bermuda), Kim (Ireland) and Pamela (Australia), loving mother in law of Brendan, Edward and Spencer, dear Nanny to Daniel, Laura, Fiona, David and
Victoria and a precious great grandmother of Ben, Harry, Miles,
Lottie, Alfie and Sophie.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass at St Mary's
R C Church on Friday 20th March
at 12.05pm. Cremation to follow
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020