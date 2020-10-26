Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Terrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Terrell

Notice Condolences

Jean Terrell Notice
TERRELL (Washington,
formerly of Penshaw) Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 17th October,
Jean (née Burnip) aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Fred,
a much loved mam of Trevor, Linda and partner Paul. Devoted
grandma of Nicole and Amy,
also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th November, at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to N.S.P.C.C. All enquiries to
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 385 5959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -