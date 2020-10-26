|
TERRELL (Washington,
formerly of Penshaw) Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 17th October,
Jean (née Burnip) aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Fred,
a much loved mam of Trevor, Linda and partner Paul. Devoted
grandma of Nicole and Amy,
also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th November, at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to N.S.P.C.C. All enquiries to
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 385 5959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 26, 2020