Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Venus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Venus

Notice Condolences

Jean Venus Notice
VENUS Jean
(née MacKlin)
"Forever in
our hearts"

On Wednesday April 29th, 2020, Jean Venus (née MacKlin)
passed away at home with Susan and Lisa holding her hands.
Jean was 83. Jean is survived by her loving daughters Susan Cole (Douglas), Lisa Venus (David Fast). Adored by her granddaughters Kennedi and Cayli Cole and Emma Dann. Jean's sister Beth Dobson (George), and Cousin Liz Fidler and nieces and nephews will miss her dearly. Born in Sunderland, England Jean married Peter Venus and immigrated to Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Peter passed away in 1991. Jean enjoyed travel, dancing, socializing with friends and was always happy to be with family and friends at the cottage.

A future gathering to celebrate Jean's life will be announced later.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -