VENUS Jean
(née MacKlin)
"Forever in
our hearts"
On Wednesday April 29th, 2020, Jean Venus (née MacKlin)
passed away at home with Susan and Lisa holding her hands.
Jean was 83. Jean is survived by her loving daughters Susan Cole (Douglas), Lisa Venus (David Fast). Adored by her granddaughters Kennedi and Cayli Cole and Emma Dann. Jean's sister Beth Dobson (George), and Cousin Liz Fidler and nieces and nephews will miss her dearly. Born in Sunderland, England Jean married Peter Venus and immigrated to Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Peter passed away in 1991. Jean enjoyed travel, dancing, socializing with friends and was always happy to be with family and friends at the cottage.
A future gathering to celebrate Jean's life will be announced later.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 12, 2020