Blackburn Easington Lane
(formerly of Murton) Peacefully at home on
7th June 2020, Jennie
nee Smith, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of James,
much loved mam of Debra and Lee,
dear mother-in-law of Trevor and Tracey, devoted nanna to Lea, Macauley and Antony,
loving great-nanna of Lacey,
Riley, Josh, AJ and George.
Forever in our hearts.
Private funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 18th June.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Macmillan.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 15, 2020
