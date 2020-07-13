Home

WHITFIELD Peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long illness bravely borne, Jennie Marie
(nee Girdwood and Mawson), beloved wife of David,
devoted and much loved
mother of Thomas and Robert,
mother-in-law to Christine.
Loving and very proud nana to Claire, Thomas, Sarah, David, Robert, William and great nana to Dylan. Sister to Lillian and the late Eileen and Violet. She was a much loved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Jennie will be sadly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to RNLI.
Due to the current situation, a private funeral will take place Thursday 16th July at 12.15pm
at Whitburn Parish Church
then interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 13, 2020
