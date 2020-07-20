Home

WHITFIELD Jennie Marie Family of the late Jennie would like to thank all friends and family for their kind words of support during our recent sad bereavement.
We would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the Renal Dialysis Unit and more recently
B28 Sunderland Royal Hospital for the care and support they afforded Jennie, thanks to Reverend Cuthbert for his care and compassion.
Also, many thanks to
Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors
for their care, guidance and professionalism during
this difficult time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 20, 2020
