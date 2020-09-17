|
|
|
HENDERSON (Houghton) Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 6th September,
Jenny (née Barrow), aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Harry, dearest sister of the late Maggie, Doris and Bill. Also a dear sister in law, aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Houghton on Wednesday
23rd September at 10.45am
prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Derek Moss Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020