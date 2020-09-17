Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Henderson

Notice Condolences

Jenny Henderson Notice
HENDERSON (Houghton) Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 6th September,
Jenny (née Barrow), aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Harry, dearest sister of the late Maggie, Doris and Bill. Also a dear sister in law, aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Houghton on Wednesday
23rd September at 10.45am
prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Derek Moss Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -