|
|
|
WRIGHT South Hetton On 25th April 2020,
Jenny (née Rodgers), aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late John William,
much loved mam of Thomas,
John, David and the late George,
mother-in-law of Pauline,
Denise, Heather and the late Audrey.
Dear nana, great-nana and
sister-in-law of Eleanor, Frank and Norma. Will be sadly missed by all,
always dearly loved,
forever in our thoughts.
A private family service
will be held on Thursday 14th May
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 4, 2020