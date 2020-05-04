Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Wright

Notice Condolences

Jenny Wright Notice
WRIGHT South Hetton On 25th April 2020,
Jenny (née Rodgers), aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late John William,
much loved mam of Thomas,
John, David and the late George,
mother-in-law of Pauline,
Denise, Heather and the late Audrey.
Dear nana, great-nana and
sister-in-law of Eleanor, Frank and Norma. Will be sadly missed by all,
always dearly loved,
forever in our thoughts.

A private family service
will be held on Thursday 14th May
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -