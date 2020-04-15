Home

Bellenie (Hill View, Sunderland) Peacefully passed away in Sunderland Royal Hospital on
6th April 2020 aged 87 years, Jim.
A loving Husband of the late Margaret (née Abernethy).
A much loved Dad of Jacqueline and Linda. Father-in-law of Stuart and Billy. Grandad to Leonie, Robert, Andrew, Mark and Janine, and Great-Grandad of Danielle, Kyle, Luke, Jake, William, Eva and Theo.
A private funeral service will be
held at Sunderland Crematorium.
Jim's family would like to thank the Hospital Staff for all their care and commitment to Jim at this very
hard and challenging time.
Always remembered
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020
