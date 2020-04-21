|
|
|
Henderson Jim formerly of South Hetton,
passed away peacefully on
Monday 6th April 2020, aged 89.
Much loved partner of the late Margaret of Kingsclere
and Basingstoke.
Loving brother Alan and
sister-in-law Margaret of Penrith.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, the Funeral Service
will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can
be made at www.
howeandson.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact:
Howe & Son Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01635 298303.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 21, 2020