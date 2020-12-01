Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker and Morrell
4 West View
Washington, Tyne and Wear NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Sinclair

Notice Condolences

Jim Sinclair Notice
Sinclair Jim
(Washington) Passed away peacefully
after a short illness in
St. Benedict's Hospice on
21st November aged 64 years.
Jim, a beloved Husband to Jan,
a much-loved Dad to Melanie, Linzi, Kelly, Stuart, Claire and Tom and
an adored Father-in-law,
Grandad and friend to many.
A celebration of Jim's life will take
place at Sunderland Crematorium
on Tuesday 8th December
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be made
to St. Benedicts Hospice via a collection as you leave the chapel or via Jim's much-loved tribute page at https://jimsinclair.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -