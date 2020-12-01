|
Sinclair Jim
(Washington) Passed away peacefully
after a short illness in
St. Benedict's Hospice on
21st November aged 64 years.
Jim, a beloved Husband to Jan,
a much-loved Dad to Melanie, Linzi, Kelly, Stuart, Claire and Tom and
an adored Father-in-law,
Grandad and friend to many.
A celebration of Jim's life will take
place at Sunderland Crematorium
on Tuesday 8th December
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be made
to St. Benedicts Hospice via a collection as you leave the chapel or via Jim's much-loved tribute page at https://jimsinclair.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 1, 2020