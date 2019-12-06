Home

WRIGHT Washington Suddenly on 27th November,
aged 89 years. Jim, dearly beloved husband to the late Audrey,
devoted dad to Lynne and the late Graeme and Lesley. A dearest father-in-law to Jim, Russell and Amy, much loved grandad to Sarah, John, Adam, Andrew, Ross and Hannah. Also a special grandad to his great-grandchildren.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 13th December at 10:30am.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon. Tel: 5147012.
Forever in our hearts,
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019
