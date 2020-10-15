|
|
|
SKAIFE Ryhope Passed away suddenly on
10th October, aged 62 years, Jimmy.
Loving husband of Christine.
A special dad to Karen, Trina, Lindsey and James. Father in law to Emma, Paul and the late Steve.
Also granda and great grandad,
son in law, brother in law,
uncle and friend of many.
A private service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 26th October at 10:00am. Jimmy will be sadly missed and forever in all of our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 15, 2020