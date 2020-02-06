|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Fulwell Peacefully at home with
her loving family by her side on
21st January aged 91 years
Joan (née Hetherington).
Dearly loved wife of the late Mac
(Retired Police Officer), much
loved mam of Peter and Bryan,
loving mother in law to Susan and Linda, also an adored gran,
great gran, sister and sister in law.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
12th February at 11am for a
celebration of Joan's life.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Marie Curie and the Air Ambulance,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Joan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 6, 2020