ARMSTRONG Joan Following the sad loss of Joan,
the family would like to thank
friends and relatives for
their love and support.
We would like to thank everyone
who attended Joan's service
and for the kind donations
received in her memory.
We are sorry we did not get a
chance to speak with everyone,
but we are so pleased that you could come and celebrate her life with us.
A special thank you to
Graeme Flaxen for his lovely words and support and to the Funeral Director, Gavin Reynolds and his team for making this
difficult time more bearable.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020