CARR Joan
(Nee Short)
(Castletown) Peacefully at Bryony Park Nursing Home on 13th August aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Bill, devoted mam
to Joanne and John and loving mother-in-law to Michael and Michelle. Cherished gran to Katherine and Grace and
nana to Melissa.
Thanks to the staff on E51 at Sunderland Royal Hospital
and at Bryony Park Nursing Home, Thompson Road.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August at 2pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Chester Road 0191 5673401
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020