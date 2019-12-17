|
|
|
Chicken Joan Pamela
(nee Robson) (Washington)
Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 12th December,
aged 77 years.
Joan, beloved Wife to Brian, a much loved Mam to Jonathan and a dear Sister, Auntie and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Andrews Methodist Church, Washington, on
Monday 23rd December at
12:45pm prior to Burial in Washington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to
St Andrews Church and
Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 17, 2019