|
|
|
Donalson Joan Sheila and family wish
to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and floral tributes received
during this sad time.
Many thanks to everyone for phone calls, shopping trips, lifts to
and from hospital and the hospice.
Thanks to Forsters Funeral Directors for their
support and guidance.
Finally, I will never forget the kindness, support and
love from you all.
Sheila.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 12, 2020