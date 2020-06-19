|
|
|
GILLENDER Joan
(Nee Williams)
(Washington,
formerly of Sunderland) Peacefully in Donwell House
on 14th June 2020, aged 86 years.
Joan, beloved wife of the late Doug, dearly loved mam of Susan,
loving mother in law of Stuart,
much loved gran of Jamie & Matthew, loved great gran
of Emily and a dear sister of John and sister in law of Sheila.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020