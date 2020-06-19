Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker & Morrell Ltd (Washington)
4 West View
Washington, Co. Durham NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gillender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gillender

Notice Condolences

Joan Gillender Notice
GILLENDER Joan
(Nee Williams)
(Washington,
formerly of Sunderland) Peacefully in Donwell House
on 14th June 2020, aged 86 years.
Joan, beloved wife of the late Doug, dearly loved mam of Susan,
loving mother in law of Stuart,
much loved gran of Jamie & Matthew, loved great gran
of Emily and a dear sister of John and sister in law of Sheila.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -