HALL Joan (nee Hudson) Formerly of New Silksworth, Sunderland and previously of
Doxford Park. Worked at
IJ Dewhirst Clothing at Pennywell for many years.
Passed peacefully at Nightingale Care Home, Edwinstowe Nottinghamshire on Sunday
5th April after a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond Hall. Much loved mother of Ian, Niall and Kevin Hall; and Nana to Alex, Nicola, Isaac and Caleb.
Great Nana to Olivia. Very dear sister, aunt and sister-in-law.
Due to current restrictions a small funeral will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Nottinghamshire on Monday
20th April at 1430hrs.
Any donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society please.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020